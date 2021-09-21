Former Senator Lucy Gichuhi To Bury Daughter in Australia After Failing To Raise Sh3.3 Million

Kenyan born politician Lucy Gichuhi will bury her daughter, Peris “Kadada” Gichuhi in Australia after failing to raise funds to repatriate her remains.

In a GoFundMe page opened three weeks ago, the former Aussie senator said the family needed Sh3.3 million in order to give the deceased a befitting send-off in Kenya.

“It is the desire of the family to give her a befitting send-off by repatriating the remains to her motherland Kenya,” read the announcement on the page that has since been closed.

“A little here and there will go a long way in making this possible and lessening the huge financial burden to her family as they come to terms with this devastating loss of their firstborn gone too soon.”

Read: Former Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi’s Daughter Dies

By the time the page was closed, the Gichuhis had raised Sh41,000 ($400).

An obituary placed in Tuesday’s dailies in Kenya, the family said Peris will be buried next Monday in Adelaide, Australia.

“On the 27th September 2021 there will be a Church Service at Influencers (Paradise) Church, followed by burial at the Centennial Park Adelaide, South Australia,” the obituary read. The family is yet to disclose the cause of death, and has only indicated that she died “suddenly”. Read Also: Kenyan-Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi Tells Of Husband’s Infidelity And Domestic Abuse Lucy who served as a senator in Australia between 2017 and 2019, released her first book “Behind the Smile” in 2019 in which she detailed 30 years of domestic abuse. The previous year, details had emerged indicating that the Nyeri-born politician was knee-deep in debts. She had apparently been sued on seven different occasions for failing to pay council rates and water bills amounting to more than Ksh1 million, all of which she did not contest. In her maiden speech at the Senate she admitted to having struggled with the temptations that come with mortgages. “We were not able to resist the offers of multiple loans – a home loan, personal loans, car loans and credit cards,” she said. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...