Ex-Leopards Coach Luc Eymael Sacked For “Monkey” Remarks Against Yanga Fans

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC have sacked coach Luc Eymael for racist remarks against the club’s fans and Tanzanians as a whole.

In a widely circulated audio, the former AFC Leopards gaffer says he doesn’t enjoy the country and is disgusted.

The Belgian didn’t stop there, claiming Tanzanian people are uneducated and Yanga fans don’t know anything about football.

“I don’t enjoy your country [Tanzania ]. You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about football.It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting.”

In swift action, the record Tanzanian champions sacked the coach and apologized for the reckless remarks.

“Yanga management is disappointed with coach Luc Eymael racist remarks. Consequently the coach has been sacked and should leave the country as soon as possible.”

