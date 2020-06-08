LSK To Initiate Process To Impeach Uhuru For Interfering With Judiciary

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will petition the National Assembly and Senate to initiate a motion to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This was announced on Monday by society president Nelson Havi.

The society said the government of the day has blatantly disregarded court orders.

“It has become the order of the day for the government to disobey court orders in manner to suggest the Constitution is an inconvenience to them,” Havi told reporters.

He also noted that there is a ploy to have the judiciary run by the executive.

“We have all witnessed actions aimed at weakening these institutions and if the two houses are unable to impeach the President then Kenyans have a responsibility to hold their leaders to account,” he added.

Earlier today, Chief Justice David Maraga accused the president of derailing the process of swearing in 41 judges.

According to the CJ, Uhuru is to blame for the backlog at the judiciary.

He also called him out for refusing to adhere to court orders and continuously declining to hold meetings with him.

“The refusal of the President to appoint the 41 judges, was a grave violation of the constitution,” he said.

“I have for a long time now unsuccessfully sought an appointment to discuss this issue with you, leaving me no choice but to raise the matter through this public statement; you swore to defend and uphold the constitution and the laws of Kenya,” the CJ lamented.

Maraga also noted that the president’s refusal to obey court orders is a recipe for anarchy.

“The President’s disregard of court orders, doesn’t board well for our constitutional democracy and is potentially a recipe for anarchy; the Executive routinely disregards court orders,” he said.

Havi also said that the society’s council wants Uhuru’s advisors; Attorney General and Solicitor General removed from the list of advocates.

“The LSK resolution made in May further instructs that we initiate proceedings to remove the AG and the Solicitor General from the list of advocates. This means they will cease being advocates of the High Court and the AG and Solicitor General respectively,” he said.

They will be given 7 days to respond to the charges after which they will defend themselves before the council.

Ousted Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen also shared Havi’s sentiments.

He scolded the head of state for disregarding the Constitution which he swore to uphold.

“Mr.President, legacy is the sum total of what you do every day, not a coat you pick & wear end of term. Obey court orders&rule of law. It’s not you alone who wants a good legacy, CJ, elected leaders, civil servants, hustlers all want good legacy. Don’t make everything to be about yourself, ” Mukomen said in a tweet.

