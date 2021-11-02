LSK Threatens Legal Action Over Disappearance of Lawyer Hassan Nandwa, Ex-convict Bwire

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has given the police 24 hours to release lawyer Hassan Nandwa.

In a statement, LSK CEO Mercy Wambua said they will move to court should Nandwa and his client, Elgiva Bwire not resurface.

Ms Wambua said the advocate disappeared on Thursday last week “in the course of his professional work”.

The President Nelson Havi-led body noted that the lawyer did not commit an offense as lawyers have a duty to take up all forms of legal cases without discrimination.

This is in light of the fact that Bwire who had just completed his 10 year jail sentence was a convicted terrorist.

“In light of the above, and in line with its mandate, the Law Society of Kenya demands that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Independent Policing Authority expedite the investigations into this matter and indeed all others similar matters to identify the evil perpetrators who must then be apprehended, arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly,” said Wambua.

LSK also noted that the police are yet to provide information on the status of any ongoing investigations if any, or on the whereabouts of Professor and his client, more than three days since their mysterious disappearances.

On Monday, Nandwa’s family said they believe their kin is in police custody as seven armed men stormed their home on the day he (Nandwa) went missing.

“They told us that they had no issue with the old man and that they wanted the other man,” said Elmiqdad Hassan, adding that the alleged officers did not have a search warrant.

CCTV footage shows the men walk through the main gate at around 11.03 pm last Thursday and leave at 11.40 pm.

