LSK Squabbles A Notch Higher As Havi Changes Locks To CEO’s Office

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi today oversaw the change of locks to the CEO’s office a day after Mercy Wambua was reinstated as the CEO, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

According to reports, Havi arrived in the offices early in the morning and took away keys to the CEOs office,”promising to come later”.

When the CEO Mercy Wambua arrived, she used her keys to enter the office, but later two men arrived in the offices claiming to be blacksmiths sent by Havi to change the locks.

Ms Wambua blocked them, before Havi arrived in the offices and enforced the change.

“At around 3 pm the LSK president arrived back at the LSK HQ to enforce the change of the locks. That’s the current status. In the meantime police learnt of the breach of peace at the LSK HQ and arrived there (sic),” said a witness.

On October 19, Havi walked out of a council meeting that was meant to decide the fate of troubled CEO Mercy Wambua.

Havi had vowed to write Ms Wambua’s judgement alone, even as it seemed that the council members had decided to reinstate her following a disciplinary case that saw her suspended.

Before Havi could write and make public his judgement, the council had its judgement ready and shared with the media, in an event that the President was conspicuously missing.

In the statement, the council decided that Ms Wambua, who was on suspension between September 15 and October 18, resumes her work “with immediate effect”.

In her suspension, Ms Wambua was accused (by Havi) of gross misconduct and incompetence, which the council found unfounded.

“Nine out of 13 council members voted against the removal of the Secretary/CEO and therefore the motion to remove the Secretary from Office failed. The Majority of the Council members found that the allegations levelled against the CEO did not amount to gross misconduct and or incompetence,” the council said in a statement.

Later on, Havi delivered his own judgment that expelled Ms Wambua.

According to Havi, each member of the council was to write an individual judgment and then submit it to him for combination. He said that only three council members submitted their judgments, while others suffered what he termed as “writers block”.

“No decision was overturned. The Council resolved that each Council Member should write his or her reasoned decision for compilation by the President and deliver today. I delivered decisions of the VP, Herine Kabita, Esther Ang’awa and mine. The rest suffered writers block,” he wrote on Twitter.

