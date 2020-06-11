LSK Raises Concerns Over Death Threats Against Nelson Havi Amid Planned Uhuru Impeachment

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has raised concerns over death threats levelled against the society’s President Nelson Havi amid the planned impeachment of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a detailed statement, LSK condemned the act and called for the observance of the rule of law, justice and respect to the constitution.

“Our concern is also drawn to threats to the life of the President of the Law Society of Kenya, Nelson Havi over his statement calling for the observance of the rule of law, justice and respect for the Constitution. We wish to condemn in the strongest terms possible those who have made threats to the life of Mr Havi, the President of the Law Society of Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Further, the society called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to commence investigations into the threats levelled and bring the culprits to book.

Read: LSK To Initiate Process To Impeach Uhuru For Interfering With Judiciary

“The threat to life and freedom of expression is a cowardly act and belongs to the dark ages and it does not have a place in a civilized society. I call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to commence investigations into these threats and those culpable be brought to book,” it read.

This comes just a few days after the society through their President announced that it would initiate a petition to the National Assembly and Senate with a motion to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The society said that the government of the day had blatantly disregarded court orders and added that there was a ploy to overtake the Judiciary by the executive.

“It has become the order of the day for the government to disobey court orders in a manner to suggest the Constitution is an inconvenience to them. We have all witnessed actions aimed at weakening these institutions and if the two houses are unable to impeach the President then Kenyans have a responsibility to hold their leaders to account,” Havis told reporters on Monday.

Read: Maraga Accuses President Uhuru Of Derailing Swearing In Of 41 Judges, Disobeying Court Orders

Earlier, Chief Justice David Maraga had accused the president of derailing the process of swearing in 41 judges.

According to the CJ, Uhuru was to blame for the backlog at the judiciary as well as refusing to adhere to court orders and continuously declining to hold meetings with him. “The refusal of the President to appoint the 41 judges, was a grave violation of the constitution. I have for a long time now unsuccessfully sought an appointment to discuss this issue with you, leaving me no choice but to raise the matter through this public statement; you swore to defend and uphold the constitution and the laws of Kenya,” Maraga lamented. During the presser, Havi also said that the society’s council wanted Uhuru’s advisors; Attorney General and Solicitor General removed from the list of advocates. They will be given 7 days to respond to the charges after which they will defend themselves before the council. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu