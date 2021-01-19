LSK President Havi To Take Action Against Sifuna Over Murder Threat

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has threatened to submit a formal complaint against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna.

On Tuesday, Havi said he will file a complaint against the ODM politician on the offense of threatening to kill him.

“Should my life be endangered, you know the culprit and his principals,” he said.

“I will be submitting a formal complaint to the @IG_NPS, @NPSOfficial_KE and @DCI_Kenya on the offense threat to murder made against me yesterday by @TheODMparty Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. Should my life be endangered, you know the culprit and his principals,” Havi wrote on Twitter.

"You'll die by the bullet. We'll come bury you."

In the clip shared above, Sifuna is heard shouting, “You’ll die by the bullet. We’ll come bury you.”

Earlier while responding to a tweet by former LSK president aspirant Maria Mbeneka, Havi claimed that the former had sent her goons, among them Sifuna, to disrupt the LSK meeting held on Monday.

“First Lady, concentrate on your official role in Laikipia County. You cannot send your known goons: Edwin Sifuna, Linda Bonyo, Jacqueline Manani, Dorothy Jemator, and Alex Gatundu to disrupt a peaceful meeting of the Law Society of Kenya and blame it on the President,” he said.

Yesterday during the chaotic special general meeting, eight members were suspended. They are opposed to how LSK President has been running the society.

Also suspended was besieged LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua who has been at loggerheads with Havi since last year.

Council member Roseline Odede resigned during the meeting which she attended virtually.

While expressing why she had to quit, Ms Odede told the attendees that the infighting in the LSK council had rendered the society dysfunctional.

An election for her replacement will take place on March 25, 2021, Havi said.

