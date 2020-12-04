LSK President Havi Accuses Council CEO Mercy Wambua of Sabotage

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has accused council CEO Mercy Wambua of colluding with some members to sabotage his leadership.

Responding to a petition challenging his decision to sack the CEO, Havi said LSK had decided to oust Wambua before she colluded with others to remain in office.

“It is because of their collusion that the sacked CEO has refused to vacate office and started an elaborate scheme to sabotage and frustrate LSK operations.

“She was found guilty of misconduct and any decision to reinstate her is untenable,” the LSK President told the court.

Havi has blamed his woes on his calling for an audit into LSK’s finances.

In fact, he said, lawyer Murigi Kamande who moved to court to stop Wambua’s sacking, is acting on behalf of those within LSK who are afraid of a forensic audit.

On Tuesday, Wambua went to court to have a Special General Meeting (SGM) which had been slated for Saturday stopped, arguing that the move would violate her rights.

The Employment and Labour Relations court ruled in her favour.

An interparte hearing for the case is slated for December 4.

Ms Wambua was first suspended in September on claims of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

On October 19, Havi walked out of a council meeting that was meant to decide the fate of troubled CEO Mercy Wambua.

Havi had vowed to write Ms Wambua’s judgement alone, even as it seemed that the council members had decided to reinstate her following a disciplinary case that saw her suspended.

Before Havi could write and make public his judgement, the council had its judgement ready and shared with the media, in an event that the President was conspicuously missing.

In the statement, the council decided that Ms Wambua, who was on suspension between September 15 and October 18, resumes her work “with immediate effect”.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is set to discuss a motion to impeach President Nelson Havi on December 5, in a special general meeting.

In a five-page document, LSK member Charles Midenga accuses Havi of gross misconduct and contravention of Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu