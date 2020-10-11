LSK Notifies Speakers, Police On Intention To Storm Parliament On Monday

The Law Society of Kenya has notified Speakers and Clerks of National Assembly and Senate on intention to occupy Parliament on Monday, October 12, if President Uhuru Kenyatta will not have dissolved the August House by then following an advisory from Chief Justice David Maraga.

In a notice seen by Kahawa Tungu on Sunday, LSK President Nelson Havi stated that Parliament stands dissolved on Monday if the President doesn’ heed to the Maraga advisory to send the lawmakers home over failure to enact laws key in the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

Havi said that the lawmakers will not be allowed to access Parliament buildings as they would have become illegitimate and trespassers.

“Representatives of the United Green Movement Kenya, Weare52pc and the Law Society of Kenya will visit Parliament Buildings on 12th October 2020 at 2.30pm to coordinate with you, the modalities of securing Parliament Buildings from entry by Parliamentarians who, effective that day, will have ceased exercising delegated legislative power on behalf of the People of Kenya, ” said Havi.

“Please, make arrangements to host the representatives who will not be more than twenty (20) in number.”

Speakers and Clerks of National Assembly and Senate as well as Inspector General of National Police Service have been served with notice of our entry to Parliament Buildings on 12.10.2020 at 2.30pm. Parliamentarians would have become illegitimate and trespassers by then. ^POLSK pic.twitter.com/5NP75GDNRV — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) October 11, 2020

The society also notified the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on the intended takeover and requested for security.

This is the latest push by LSK to compel President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament.

The society had given the Head of State 21 to dissolve Parliament following Maraga’s advisory dated September 21.

On September 24, Havi wrote to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani seeking to stop MP’s salaries if the President does not send the lawmakers home by October 12.

He also asked Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to withdraw the lawmakers’ security details once the 21 day period lapses.

