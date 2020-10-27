LSK Launches Fund Drive To Raise Ksh7 Million To Give Nzamba Kitonga Decent Send Off

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has launched a fund drive for the late constitutional lawyer Nzamba Kitonga who passed away on October 24, 2020.

In a memo seen by Kahawa Tungu, LSK President Nelson Havi indicated that the funeral budget is set at Ksh7 million and the society intends to raise a minimum of Ksh5 million from the general membership excluding the Senior Counsel Bar.

“The Law Society of Kenya wishes to give our colleague a formal sendoff in a hearing and/or church service to be held in Nairobi as well as a burial in Kitui on a date to be communicated in due course, ” the memo dated October 26 reads.

“…We humbly request that you find it In your heart to give towards this noble cause. Yours sincerely.”

LSK has already opened a funeral account titled NELSON & CAROLYNE (NZAMBA KITONGA) FUNERAL ACCOUNT operated at NCBA Bank under Account Number 4618380011 to facilitate the initiative.

Carolyne Kamende is LSK’s Vice President.

Senior Counsel Kitonga played a major role in the drafting of the 2010 Constitution and has been mourned by many leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta who termed his death as a huge loss to the country.

“It is extremely sad that the cruel hand of death has snatched him from us at a time when our country is entering a constitutional moment,” President Kenyatta wrote.

For a man who chaired the Committee of Experts (CoE) that drafted the 2010 Constitution, one would expect that the state would participate in the funeral arrangements.

Kitonga is said to have collapsed while attending a funeral at his home area of Mutito in Kitui East Constituency and died while being rushed to hospital. He was 64 years old.

His wife is said to have driven him from Mutito, about 75 kilometres from Kitui Town, and decided to proceed to Nairobi when air rescue help wasn’t forthcoming.

Kitonga’s condition deteriorated upon reaching Machakos Town and was pronounced dead at Shalom Hospital.

