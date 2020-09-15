LSK CEO Mercy Wambua Suspended As Leadership Wrangles Escalate

The leadership wrangles in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have taken a new twist as the acting CEO Mercy Wambua has been suspended.

According to Nation, LSK President Nelson Havi communicated that Wambua has been suspended for a month to create room for investigations into a trip made by lawyers whose details remain scanty.

Consequently, Collins Odhiambo has been appointed as the acting CEO.

On September 11, 2020, Havi wrote a defense letter to the publication following an article that had been published regarding a trip to Naivasha.

“My letter to Nationmedia group on an injurious and false article lined up for publication in the Sunday Nation of 13.9.2020. The letter is intended to protect me, my family and friends against sustained State-sponsored attacks aimed at frustrating my service to the society,” Havi wrote on Twitter.

Although it is unclear whether the trip was connected to details in the defense letter as Havi indicated that he did not attend.

Last week, Havi was engaged in a mudfest on Twitter with his business partner Njeri Thorne.

The Twitter spat quickly escalated to a war of words where Njeri accused Havi of sabotaging their business by using the company funds to settle bills belonging to his side chicks.

Consequently, Havi accused Njeri of failing to settle outstanding bills by issuing dishonoured cheques.

Prior to that, Njeri had claimed that the LSK president Havi was in an “entanglement” with two other lawyers.

This degraded his office as it is held with high regard and should be a representation of service to Kenyans through fighting for their basic rights and aiding in administering justice, Thorne said.

