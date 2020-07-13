Lovers Found Dead A Day After Travelling From Nairobi

The death of two lovebirds found dangling on ropes on Sunday, July 12, 2020 afternoon has left Machakos residents puzzled.

According to Citizen, the lovebirds, identified as Dennis Pius aged 28 years and Susan Ndeto aged 19 years were found dead in their house, Kaumoni Village just a day after travelling from Nairobi.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of their deaths might be suicide as they found with ropes around their necks hanging from the roof. Also, the female’s body was in a kneeling position while the man was held in an upright position by the rope.

The events leading to their deaths are yet to be established although the publication cites that the girl’s mother had tried to reach her daughter’s phone on Sunday morning to no avail.

She thus travelled from Machakos to look for her only to find her daughter and the lover inside a one-roomed house, dead.

This has been confirmed by the area Assistant Chief Ruth Mwende who indicated that investigations into the incident have been commenced with neighbours accounting that the two had been seen on Sunday morning with no signs of distress.

Their bodies have since been taken to Kangundo Hospital Mortuary, awaiting post-mortem.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, suicide rates have reportedly been on the increase due to life frustrations, unemployment and tough economic effects.

Thousands have lost their jobs and left with pending bills with no sources of income.

