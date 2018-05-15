Louis Otieno Demands Ksh 50,000 From Everyone Going For His Fundraising Dinner at Kempinski

Celebrated television personality Louis Otieno has invited colleagues and well-wishers for the final fundraiser happening on Friday at the Villarosa Kempinski.

The fundraiser, meant to raise Sh 4 million for the surgery will require the invited guests to pay Sh50,000 each for the dinner minus the contribution.

Many have accused the former Citizen anchor of being arrogant with choice of location. Some of his colleagues who sought anonymity say that he should have chosen a more central venue accessible to all and that his way of asking for help was ‘arrogant.’

Some felt felt that he should have set up a Paybill number that would have seen people from all walks of life contribute to the cause.

Reports also indicate that the Cochlear implant procedure that he is set to undergo has a 50-50 chance of working.

Read: Digital Humanitarian Phillip Ogolla Diagnosed With Kidney Complications

A public notice published on the Standard read: “Come My Friend, Buy a Plate Of Dinner and Help Me Get a Chance to Regain My Hearing.

Thank you, every single one of you, who graciously responded to my public medical fund appeal. You are no longer a stranger, You are my friend. My special thanks to Angela Ambitho, James Smart and Ronny Osumba, who initiated this Appeal, that saw Kenyans raise 1.73 million towards my surgery. It is now time for a final effort to meet the required target of 4 million. Towards this, I invite you all to a fundraising, sponsored by the Rahab foundation. Friday 18th of May at VillaRosa Kempinsky starting 06.00 pm.”

His story made headlines in February after his sit down with Dr Mercy Korir. A teary Louis spoke about his loss of hearing while undergoing treatment for acute pancreatitis, loss of once close and influential friends.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com