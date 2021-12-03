Losers in Primaries Will Not Vie As Independent Candidates – Registrar of Parties

Losers in the primaries will not vie for elective seats as independent candidates, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has said.

Speaking on Friday in Naivasha, Nderitu said the candidates will be required to declare their position in advance.

“There will be a window where if you are a party candidate you cannot cross over to run as an independent,” she said.

She added, “Once one is defeated during primaries, there is no window for you to jump as an independent candidate.”

Nderitu urged political parties to clean up their registers to ensure that those who participate in the primaries are members.

The list of members, she said, should be made public through the e-citizen platform.

“This time round we don’t expect them to use the registrar of political parties register,” she said.

She also asserted that the credibility of the upcoming polls will be dependent on the success of the primaries.

“At the top of the list is the question of political parties primaries. How political party conduct their primaries will determine the credibility of the polls,” she said.

She insisted that the party register need not contain the names of all its supporters.

“We have asked Parliament to change the law to give parties a chance to use various methods in their primaries including interviews. But must declare which method will be used,” the parties registrar said.

As for the Coalition and merger agreements, Nderitu said they must be solid as per the 2019 law.

