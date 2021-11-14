British Aristocrat Lord Monson in Kenya for Ruling on Son’s Murder

British aristocrat Lord Nicholas Monson, whose son died in police custody in Diani nine years ago, is in Kenya.

Monson’s son, Alexander, had been arrested by officers from Diani police station at a nightclub on May 18, 2012. He died a day later.

The then 28-year-old was suspected of smoking bhang.

Four police officers, Naftali Chege, Ismael Baraka, Charles Wagombe and John Pamba, were charged with his murder.

Monson who landed on Saturday has been fighting for justice for nine years now.

He was accompanied by international journalists and was received by Muhuri activist Francis Auma.

The case which has been marred with coverups will come to an end on Monday when justice Erick Ogola is expected to deliver his ruling.

“Nothing will take away the pain but we just want closure,” Lord Monson said from London.

His ex-wife and the deceased’s mother, Hillary, still resides in Diani. Alexander was staying with her when he died.

An inquest into his death found that he suffered a blow to the head, inflicted with a blunt object.

