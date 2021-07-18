Governor Lonyangapuo Quits Kanu Over Frustrations from Party Leadership

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has quit the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) party.

Lonyangapuo is the only governor elected on a Kanu ticket.

According to the county boss, the party leadership has been plotting to frustrate and sabotage his administration through the county assembly.

Speaking in Makutano, the county chief named West PoKot Senator Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Catherine Mukenyang and West Pokot Deputy Governor Nicholas Atundonyang, as some of the leaders fighting him politically.

“Some people are against me, including those I used to campaign for. Mr Poghisio is my senator and without me he could not be a senator. The Speaker vied as a woman rep and terribly fell head down and legs up. I brought her to be Speaker,” said Lonyangapuo.

“[I appointed] the absentee deputy governor thinking that he will bring blessings and benefits to the Pokot community because he interacts with the whites but I have waited in vain. Recently, I was sick and they thought that they would take over but now they are surprised and that I am still roaring.”

The governor also chided his deputy who left for the US and is yet to return.

“He stays in the United States with his wife. He comes and gets lost. I was even arrested by the Ethics and anti-corruption commission for protecting him. I was arrested for three hours and after that he insulted me,” opined the governor.

Lonyangapuo also noted that he will be forming a national political outfit ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“My party is not Pochon (Pokot) as many purport. It has members and officials from across the country and it starts with Kenya ‘something’,” continued Lonyangapuo, adding that those seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta will have to bid for the county’s 400,000 votes.

“People have been accusing me of leaving bigger parties to start a smaller one. Those who want to be president should come and kneel because there are no free things,” he said.

