Governor Lonyangapuo Ditches Kanu for Newly Formed Kenya Union Party

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has formally severed links with Kenya African National Union (Kanu) party.

Lonyangapuo has decamped to the newly formed Kenya Union Party (KUP). He will serve as the outfit’s leader as 2022 politics hots up.

The party began operations recently after approval by the Registrar of Political Parties. It seeks to promote economic transformation through equal representation and cohesiveness.

Lonyangapuo is the only governor elected on a Kanu ticket.

He hinted at ditching Kanu in July this year citing frustrations from the party leadership.

Speaking in Makutano area, the county chief said the party leadership has been plotting to frustrate and sabotage his administration through the county assembly.

He named West PoKot Senator Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Catherine Mukenyang and West Pokot Deputy Governor Nicholas Atundonyang, as some of the leaders fighting him politically.

“Some people are against me, including those I used to campaign for. Mr Poghisio is my senator and without me he could not be a senator.

The Speaker vied as a woman rep and terribly fell head down and legs up. I brought her to be Speaker,” said Lonyangapuo.

