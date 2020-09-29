Ex-NTV’s Malimwengu Host Lolani Kalu Opens Up About Struggle With Life After Losing Job

In December 2017, NTV’s Malimwengu show host Lolani Kalu, was among a number of journalists laid off by the Nation Media Group in what the management termed as a restructuring move.

Nearly three years after the mass retrenchment, Kahawa Tungu has learnt the bohemian Swahili reporter is struggling to make a living.

The witty and funnyman, who made a name for himself in the Kenyan media industry with his unique storytelling skill, is going through a rough time after losing his job.

In an exclusive phone interview with this writer, Kalu disclosed that after being laid off by NMG, he decided to open a production company to continue doing what he loved most — storytelling.

Unfortunately, the business has been doing badly with some clients not paying for work done.

The journalist says he lost all his savings amounting to Ksh1.5 million to a rogue contractor he had trusted to build him a retirement home at Kang’undo Road.

The father of three, who now lives in the coastal region, says that currently, his office doesn’t even have a computer and he uses a friend’s laptop to edit his works.

Few days ago I asked about the whereabouts of journalist Lolani Kalu. Today Chief Inspector Siyat of Kaloleni Station has found him. I have spoken to Lolani. He is going through hard times & seeking for your help. His number is 0720554930. Kindly send him what you can. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/gPKHoQJ3L6 — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) September 29, 2020

He only comes to Nairobi to visit his family that lives in Kaloleni, Nairobi, and spends most of his time back in the village with his octogenarian mom.

Kalu, who is determined to change the lives of the youth through art, is now calling for well-wishers to help him get on his feet one again.

