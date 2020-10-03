Ex-NTV Journalist Lolani Kalu Grateful For Support Following Public Appeal (Video)

Former NTV presenter Lolani Kalu is grateful for the overwhelming support from Kenyans.

In a video shared on social media, Kalu who hosted the popular “Malimwengu” show before being laid off, thanked those who helped highlight his story.

“I would like to give my thanks first to Allah and all my fans who stood with me and especially my three friends who shared this issue on social media, ” he said.

Lolani Kalu, with his beautifully distinct voice, says thank you to all of you. @siyatii05 @abduljuniorh pic.twitter.com/HZW6gEFsHZ — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) October 2, 2020

On Tuesday, the bohemian famed for his “Malimwengu” program disclosed that he is in need of financial support to help him get on his feet after he lost almost all his savings to a rogue contractor.

Kalu said that he needed a laptop and a camera to continue what he loves most — storytelling.

The journalist on Wednesday revealed that Kenyans in their usual generous and caring spirit had so far contributed Ksh250,000 to support his dreams.

“Many Kenyans have been sending between Ksh 50 and Ksh 100 and I am simply overwhelmed. I lack words to express my gratitude to the well-wishers from far and wide, who have sent whatever they had to my cell phone line via mobile money,” he revealed.

“I will use this money to buy a camera and sound equipment. Ksh200,000 for the camera and Ksh50,000 for sound equipment.”

Kalu was among a number of journalists laid off by NMG in December 2017 in what the media house termed as a restructuring move.

The 55-year-old intimated that after losing his job he went back to his home in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, where he started a production company.

Unfortunately, the business has been doing badly with some clients not paying for work done.

He said that he lost Ksh1.5 million to a rogue businessman he had contracted to build him a retirement home in Kang’undo.

