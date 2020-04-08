in NEWS

Lockdown for the Poor? Senior Government Officers Fly to Kakamega From Wilson Despite Uhuru’s Order

Oparanya
CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya [photo: courtesy]

A couple of senior government officials today flew from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Kakamega against the partial lockdown order.

The delegation included Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisumu CECs Nerry Achar and Achie Alai. Others who were on board include Robert Sumbi, Willis Opuka and Luke Osimwa.

The six were aboard a plane registration 5Y TBI flown by Captain Tonga and First Officer Roy, operated by Pemial Air Ltd.

On Monday, April 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties Covid-19 hotspots and banned movement and in out of them for the next 21 days.

Nairobi accounted for 82 per cent of the total infections while the  Coastal counties account for 14 per cent hence the order.

Read: Still Colonised? Another British Airways Plane Set To Land At JKIA Nairobi Tonight

“To contain and limit the spread of the disease to other parts of the country, the National Security Council has sanctioned and caused the issuance of the following additional measures, as follows: That there shall be a cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out,” President Uhuru announced.

This meant that whether by road or by air, no one would be allowed in or out of the counties.

Whether the flight for Oparanya and his company was one of the essential services or the lockdown is for the poor is the big question.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

