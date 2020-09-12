Locals Clash With LGBTI Members In Kakuma, One Person Injured

Chaos have erupted in Kakuma Refugee Camp after locals clashed with members of the LGBTI leaving one person injured.

Through a statement on Twitter, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has appealed to the residents to maintain calm and ease the tension that has been created.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing for calm and the easing of tensions in Kakuma refugee camp after yesterday’s violent confrontation between some LGBTI refugees and members of the local community,” read the statement.



Further, the statement indicates that the clash left one female refugee sustaining minor injuries and a local young man suffering serious injuries thus needs urgent medical attention.

The Police are also investigating the accounts of the event provided to UNHCR by refugees living in Block 13, local community members, and other eyewitnesses.

According to the agency, their staff visited the camp and offered relevant assistance as they sought the intervention of other relevant authorities.

“The police responded immediately and have reinforced security in the Block 13 area,” UNHCR said.

Earlier in April, Lesbians and Gays through an interview with Reuters recounted living in fear of attacks based on their sexuality.

One 28-year-old Eva Nabagala recalled being attacked and raped for being lesbian. For instance, she had fled Uganda with her young son hoping to find safety only for things to turn worst.

“I ran from my home … because I wanted to be safe, I wanted protection, but it has turned into something the opposite,” she said.

Nabagala was just one of the 300 gays and lesbians living in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Northwestern Kenya who have been repeatedly attacked due to their sexual orientation.

In yet another account of events, Stephen Sebuuma, a Ugandan indicated that the camp they were attacked on three occasions with other refugees armed with iron bars and machetes. They ended up injuring four adults and two children.

Same-sex relationships in Kenya are not legal and are punishable by law with up to 14 years in prison. In a ruling last year, May, the High Court upheld the ruling criminalizing homosexual acts between two consenting adults.

This was in reference to a petition filed in 2016 where three organizations sought to protect the rights of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people.

“We hereby decline the relief sought and dismiss the combined petition. We find that the impugned sections are not unconstitutional, accordingly the combined petitions have no merit,” read the ruling by Justice Roselyne Aburili.

