Local TV Show Auntie Boss Comes To An End After Running For 8 Years

Local Tv show popularly known as Auntie Boss has finally come to an end after 8 years and 22 seasons of production.

Through an Instagram post by Moonbeam Kenya, the show will be airing its last episode today, Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

“It’s a wrap on Auntie Boss. They were 8 wonderful years, 22 seasons and hundreds of episodes. We are grateful to all of you for tuning in to watch Auntie Boss every week on NTV.

Thank you for supporting this show right through till the end, we love and appreciate all of you,” read the post.

In September 2018, the program failed to renew the contract of one of its actors, Shiro Warugongo, popularly known as Nyce Wanjeri.

The actress who kept viewers glued on the screen had just won the best actress at the 6th annual African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Taking to her social media then, she announced her role in the last episode after three years adding that she would explore other things.

“This coming Tuesday, the 18th of September, will have me on my last fresh episode of Auntie Boss on NTV, lakini repeats zitakuwa Maisha Magic bado,” her statement read in part.

In her emotional statement, Nyce noted that that was the start of something new.

“I have been acting since I was in primary school, but it is Auntie Boss that made me a household name which I greatly appreciate. But whatever has a beginning must have an end, and so this chapter of Shiro must come to an end to make way for something else, somewhere else.” She said.

