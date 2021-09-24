Local Mashujaa Day Celebrations Cancelled Over Covid-19

The 2021 local Mashujaa Day celebrations have been canceled over the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has announced.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has revealed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations at the county level will not take place as there will only be one event for the same which will be held in Kirinyaga County.

“Covid is still here with us, and in a bid to reduce the infection rate, we have to adhere to all government protocols. As a result, a majority of Kenyans will follow the live proceedings through various broadcast mediums from the comfort of their homes,” Kibicho said.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are set to be held in Wanguru Stadium, Kirinyaga County.

Confirming the same, the PS stated that the timelines have been met and the stadium will be ready in time for the celebrations.

“Kirinyaga’s Wanguru Stadium is now taking shape. We have assessed the progress of the civil works, and we are satisfied that the construction team is well within the timelines we set in preparation for Mashujaa Day,” the PS said.

Earlier, it was announced that only 2,000 people would be allowed inside the stadium. This was in a move to heed the government directives on social distancing to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Netizens from various groups were thus asked to choose among themselves the individuals that will represent them in the stadium.

The PS further stated that this is aimed to avert chaos that might arise amid the celebrations considering the country is headed to a hotly contested political season.

