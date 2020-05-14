in NEWS

Local Bank Employee, Two Students Nabbed With 400 Sim Cards, IDs In Suspected Crime Syndicate -DCI

(COURTESY)

The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a local bank employee and two students in a suspected crime syndicate.

According to the DCI, 400 mobile sim cards, 8 National Identification Cards (ID), 2 laptops and four mobile phones were recovered from the trio during the operation.

The local bank employee was identified as Kevin Oroko a Software Developer alongside the two students Ian Kinanga and Jefferson Bosire.

Read: DCI Urges Kenyans To Stay Vigilant As Online Scammers Take Advantage Of Stay-at-Home Order

Apparently, the trio were nabbed by detectives following a tip-off by members of the pubic and they were found at a high residential in Juja town where they were believed to be engaging in the said crime.

In a report released by the DCI on April 15, 2020, Kenyans were warned that criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to scam people.

In a series of tweets, the DCI noted that online crime was on the rise and pointed out that there was a new crop of fraudsters selling non-existent products by circulating phishing emails.

“Messages accompanying such links are enticingly packaged with captivating words meant to prompt potential but unsuspecting victims to click onto them with a promise of getting something declared therein,” DCI wrote.

Read Also:DCI Detectives Arrest Suspected Online Scammer Anthony Njenga Wanjiku

According to the DCI, the said links contain malware that gives the scammers access to one’s personal details, passwords, that could be used to extort, for cyberbullying, stealing of finances among other ills.

Shoppers were also encouraged to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing financial and personal details while ideally discouraging use of Free Wi-Fi.

