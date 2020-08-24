Lobby Groups In Kisumu, Nakuru Stage Demos Over Alleged Theft of COVID-19 Funds (Photos)

Residents of Kisumu and Nakuru on Monday staged protests over the theft of COVID-19 funds calling for the arrests, prosecution of the culprits.

In photos and videos circulated online, human rights activists used banners with messages #Arrestcovid-19Thieves as they chanted and marched in the streets.

In one of the videos in Kisumu, a lorry carrying police officers is seen passing close to the demonstrators as they called out the government over the alleged theft.

In Kisumu, the demo is going on well.. @PoliceKE very calm. We must make sure the message gets home. #ArrestCOVID19Thieves #EngageTheIG pic.twitter.com/DNQbraumUC — #InsecurityKE (@InsecurityKE) August 24, 2020

UPDATE: Kisumu #ArrestCOVID19Thieves demo loading. We must push the government to account for the #covid19 donations. pic.twitter.com/INn5JBXg4h — #InsecurityKE (@InsecurityKE) August 24, 2020

Lobby groups in Nakuru also took to the streets using boda boda and others on foot to demand accountability in the use of the Covid-19 funds.

The groups are calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the nation on the allegations of the stolen funds as well as put up measures that will guarantee transparency and accountability until the culprits are brought to book.

“The President must involve anti-corruption and other oversight agencies in the national coordination committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic to steer comprehensive anti-graft measures that will prevent Covid-19 resources from further pilferage,” they stated. Read Also: #Covid19Millionaires : KEMSA Unable To Account For Ksh43 Billion Covid-19 Funds They further demanded that the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) alongside the office fo the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) speed up investigations following the expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari. “The Auditor-General must conduct an independent audit of all funds advanced for Covid-19 response efforts to all recipients entities including the national and county governments and the Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund Board,” they added. No pardons, we want prosecutions. #ArrestCOVID19Thieves pic.twitter.com/3MK9MlfNOT — Nyakach, Denis (@iNyakach) August 24, 2020 Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu