Lobby Group Wants Mugo Wa Wairimu Charged Afresh, With Murder

CitizenGO, a lobby group that deals with defending life, family and religious liberty through online petitions, now wants John Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo Wa Wairimu charged afresh with murder.

In a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mr George Kinoti, the group expressed dissatisfaction Mr Wairimu’s charges and sentence, arguing that the most serious crimes were not prosecuted.

“This is to demand that through your office, the rogue medic John Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo Wa Wairimu be charged afresh with murder of pre-born babies in his illegal clinic. It is very shocking that this was not among charges against the aforementioned despite evidence of dead pre-born babies in his unregistered medical premises,” read the letter by campaigns director Ann Kioko.

Mugo wa Wairimu was sentenced to 11 years in jail or pay a Ksh1.4 million fine for operating a pharmacy business without valid registrations.

In a ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate Martha Nanzushi on Wednesday, Mugo Wa Wairimu was found guilty of practising as an unregistered and unlicensed medic.

In an expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari, Mugo Wa Wairimu had been carrying out illegal abortions with the help of unlicensed personnel.

If the DCI and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) agree to charge him with murder, Mugo might spend the rest of his life in jail.

