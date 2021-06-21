Lobby Group Seeks To Have Law Requiring Aspirants To Have Degrees Ahead Of 2022 Polls Quashed

“That the General elections which should by law be held on the second Tuesday of August 2022 are fast approaching as IEBC makes preparations and directives to political parties to propose its candidates for the six elective positions thus the need for the court to urgently and expeditiously deal and determine the constitutional controversy,” the petitioner through Lawyer Danstan Omari argue.

Over the past one week, lawmakers have expressed divergent views regarding the same, with a section applauding the requirement on the grounds that it brings about competency

Others are however against the requirement arguing that their performance has nothing to do with a degree or academic qualifications.

This was following a petition filed by two Kenyans, Anthony Manyara and John Wangai who sought to have the National Assembly repeal Section 22(1)(b) of the Elections Act, 2011 which makes a university degree mandatory for elective positions.

For instance, Majority leader Amos Kimunya is against the requirement while his minority counterpart John Mbadi supports it.

“Let us be serious. You expect the chair of the Budget committee looking at budget estimates and that committee has people who have not gone beyond Class 7 or 8, just because sometimes they’re politically correct,” Mbadi said.

Among those affected include Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Mvita MP Nassir Abdullswaad, George Aladwa, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and others.

