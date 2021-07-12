Loan Apps Dominate Most Downloaded Apps On Google PlayStore

Loan apps are the most downloaded apps in Kenya, making up the majority in the top 50 list. A July report of the most downloaded apps on Google Play store in Kenya put 18 loan apps in the top 50 most downloaded apps.

Safaricom’s new Mpesa App took the top spot followed by the telco’s MySafaricom App. TikTok Lite, the popular social network’s less bulky option, took third place. AsapCash, Kashway, LionCash, Apesa, Kopesha, CreditHela and Lcash took the rest of the seven spots in the top 10.

Read: Hope For Cheaper Loans From Mobile Loan Apps As Mps Nod To Regulatory Bill

Apart from more Loan apps in the top 20, Kenyans also downloaded Jumia, the e-commerce shopping app, Showmax entertainment, Opera News and Opera Mini, as well as music app, BoomPlay on Google Play store.

Social media apps appeared in the top 30 with TikTok leading the pack. Instagram Lite, Facebook Lite and Whatsapp followed along with TrueCaller. VPN apps seem also be on demand, with Suf VPN, NightOwl VPN Pro and VPN Master making appearance in the top 50.

In terms of usage, Loan apps led with the highest number of installs and active users.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu