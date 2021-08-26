Afrobasket: Coach Liz Mills Writes History As Team Morans Stumble

Liz Mills wrote history as the first ever woman head coach in the history of FIBA Afrobasket when she guided Kenya to a 70-88 loss to Ivory Coast on Wednesday night.

The former assistant coach of Rwandan giants Patriots told The New Times of Rwanda that she’s “particularly passionate about developing the game in Africa and using it as a tool to promote not only health but also individuals of high character.”

Team Morans were making a return to the top African men’s basketball competition after 28 years, and gave a good account of themselves but were hard done by inexperience.

Except for the second quarter which was tied on 39-39, the West Africans won the rest of the intervals; 24-26 and 54-60.

Team Morans ran out of steam from the third quarter allowing Ivory Coast to build a commanding lead, which they never let go.

Denmark-based Tylor Ongwae was Kenya’s top performer, raking up 25 points, followed by Tom Bush Wamukoto who managed 15.

In the other Group C game of the day, number one ranked nation in Africa, Nigeria beat Mali 88-71.

Kenya returns to the court at the Kigali Arena against the Nigerians on Thursday at 2.00PM Kenyan time.

