Liverpool’s Salah Joins Egypt Camp Ahead of Harambee Stars Game

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has linked up with the Egypt squad preparing for Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Kenya in Nairobi.

Salah, 28, is expected to be the match’s center of attraction having missed the first leg played which ended in a 1-1 draw in Alexandria in 2019.

Despite Liverpool enduring a rough patch, Salah has continued to score goals and so far boasts 17 in 28 Premier League games.

The Pharaohs are expected in Nairobi tonight ahead of the floodlights fixture booked at the Kasarani Stadium.

Egypt top Group D of the 2022 AFCON qualifiers with eight points, same as Comoros, and a win Thursday will see them through to the Cameroon showpiece.

Kenya lies third on the group standings winless after four games with three points from three draws and a loss. The Harambee Stars will have to win their remaining two games against Egypt and Togo to stand a qualification chance.

Egypt’s 28-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawi, Mahmoud “Gennesh” Abdelrehim, Amer Amer, Mohamed Bassam.

Defenders: Mohamed Hani, Omar Gaber, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fatouh, Ahmed Hegazi, Mahmoud “El-Wensh” Hamdi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Ayman, Yasser Ibrahim.

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Amr El-Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Farouk, Eslam Eisa, Mostafa Fathi, Mohamed “Afsha” Magdi, Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan, Mohamed Salah, Ahmed “Zizo” El Sayed.

Forwards: Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Yasser Rayan, Mohamed Sherif, Mostafa Mohamed.

