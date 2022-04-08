Liverpool’s Naby Keita Donates 1000 Bags of Rice for Ramadan

As Liverpool prepares for Sunday’s big outing at Manchester City in the Premier League, Naby Keita has donated towards the holy month of Ramadan.

The central midfielder has donated 1000 bags of rice to his folks back in Guinea. This is 400 bags more compared to last year.

Keita’s philanthropy has been increasing in the West African country. In 2020 he donated Ksh. 2.8 million towards victims of a bus accident.

Read: Afcon: Gambia Shock Naby Keita’s Guinea

Liverpool are gearing up for a big game against title rivals Man City on Sunday with a spot at the top of the table at stake.

The Reds trail the City with a single point. Keita is expected to play a role in the game.

