Liverpool Obliterate Man United To Get to the Top

Liverpool hammered hapless Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night to go top of the Premier League table.

The Reds who have played a game more (32) are now two points clear of title rivals Manchester City who play Brighton on Wednesday.

Egyptian Mohammed Salah scored a brace to take his total tally for this season for the Reds to thirty goals.

His African counterpart Sadio Manè and Colombian winger Luis Diáz were also on the scoreboard.

Liverpool next face local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

