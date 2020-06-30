Why Liverpool May Not Be Interested In Highly Rated Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with several high profile transfers, including a move to Liverpool

However, according to latest reports, the newly crowned Premier League champions may not after all be interested in the services of the Senegalese.

Liverpool’s strict transfer policy may not allow them to spend Kshs7.6 billion on a 29-year-old.

Koulibaly is one of the hottest properties in Europe, with his commanding performances seeing him linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the club would laugh off any offer below Kshs7.6 billion and, instead, valued him at around Kshs11.8 billion.

