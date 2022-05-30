in SPORTS

Liverpool Fans With Fake Tickets Blamed For Champs League Chaos

liverpool
Liverpool FC Fans. [Courtesy]

France’s sports minister has said fans without tickets caused initial crowd problems at the Champions League final in Paris, despite strong criticism of the event’s policing on Saturday.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra blamed a “mass gathering” of supporters with “fake tickets” for the chaos at the stadium.

She also said local youths trying to force their way in made things worse.

But UK’s Culture Secretary described the police response as “deeply concerning” and has urged an inquiry.

French police have been criticized for firing pepper spray and tear gas at some Liverpool fans as they waited to get into the stadium on Saturday evening.

Heartbreak For Liverpool As Madrid Wins Another Champs League Title

Champions LeagueLiverpoolReal MADRID

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

