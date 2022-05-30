Liverpool Fans With Fake Tickets Blamed For Champs League Chaos

France’s sports minister has said fans without tickets caused initial crowd problems at the Champions League final in Paris, despite strong criticism of the event’s policing on Saturday.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra blamed a “mass gathering” of supporters with “fake tickets” for the chaos at the stadium.

She also said local youths trying to force their way in made things worse.

But UK’s Culture Secretary described the police response as “deeply concerning” and has urged an inquiry.

Read: Manè Set To Leave Liverpool With Bayern Being Favourite Destination

French police have been criticized for firing pepper spray and tear gas at some Liverpool fans as they waited to get into the stadium on Saturday evening.

France’s sports minister has said fans without tickets caused initial crowd problems at the Champions League final in Paris, despite strong criticism of the event’s policing on Saturday.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra blamed a “mass gathering” of supporters with “fake tickets” for the chaos at the stadium.

She also said local youths trying to force their way in made things worse.

Read Also: Heartbreak For Liverpool As Madrid Wins Another Champs League Title

But UK’s Culture Secretary described the police response as “deeply concerning” and has urged an inquiry.

French police have been criticized for firing pepper spray and tear gas at some Liverpool fans as they waited to get into the stadium on Saturday evening.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...