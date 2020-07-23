Liverpool Officially Crowned EPL Champions!

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at a near-empty Anfield to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years.

Henderson received the trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990, during a spectacular ceremony after the champions beat Chelsea 5-3.

Liverpool were confirmed as champions on 25 June with seven games to spare, when nearest rivals Manchester City lost at Chelsea, but they had to wait until their final home game of the season to be presented with the trophy.

They did so in front of their families, who were given special permission to attend the trophy presentation.

“We’ve been waiting a long time,” said Henderson, who is recovering from a knee injury. “Walking up there was amazing, the lads deserved the moment and thankfully the families were watching.

“To crown it off like that was really special.”

There were no supporters in their 53,000-capacity Anfield home after the Premier League season resumed on 17 June behind closed doors following a three-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Merseyside Police had warned fans not to repeat the widespread gatherings that took place on the city’s waterfront after the club’s title win last month – amid fears of a spike in infections – and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp urged them to celebrate at home.

A small group of fans, some with red flares, greeted the team coach when it arrived at the ground before kick-off, and fireworks were set off outside Anfield throughout the match.

During the game, Merseyside Police announced they had put in place a dispersal order between 21:30 BST on Wednesday and 21:30 BST on Friday as they anticipated large crowds gathering.

Dalglish, who scored 172 goals in 515 appearances as a Liverpool player between 1977 and 1990, handed out medals during a ceremony which involved a light show and pyrotechnics.

Klopp and his players sang the club’s famous anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone on the pitch after lifting the trophy.

Asked if he had a message for fans, Klopp said: “If you don’t see that we do it for you, I can’t help you.

“You made us happy, we all should celebrate at home. Prepare for a party and when this virus has gone we will have a party.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu