Liverpool Could Win Premier League For The First Time In 11,016 Days Tonight Without Kicking A Ball

Liverpool could win the Premier League title for the first time in 11,016 days tonight without kicking a ball.

The Reds needs just a point to break the jinx and bag their first title since 1990, but other factors could see them achieve it before their next fixture.

Liverpool’s emphatic victory over Crystal Palace at home on Wednesday means the Jurgen Klopp’s side will be champions if Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea tonight.

A victory for Manchester City at Chelsea would leave the Reds needing a point against City at the Etihad to win the league.

