Liverpool Condemn “Unacceptable” Behaviour Of Fans Following Wild Celebrations

The behaviour of some Liverpool fans celebrating the club’s first league title in 30 years has been condemned as “wholly unacceptable” by the club and city authorities.

The reprimand came after what police described as a night of “significant disorder” when thousands of supporters gathered near the Pier Head to mark the Premier League triumph, flouting coronavirus social distancing rules.

A joint statement said: “Throughout the last week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely.

“Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday 26 June and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

“When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate.

“Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority.”

