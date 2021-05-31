Liverpool Breaks Bank For Ghanaian Teen-Star Fatawu Abdul

Liverpool have signed Ghanaian teen sensation Fatawu Abdul Issahaku on a five-year contract for reported Ksh230 million.

The 17-year-old Ghana U-20 international midfielder was contracted to local side Steadfast FC.

Fatawu was reportedly minutes away from joining Bayer Leverkusen of Germany, when the Premier League giants turned tables on them by tabling a mouth-watering offer.

The youngster has enjoyed an incredible year, having played an instrumental role in Ghana’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Mauritania.

He earned his first call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

The highly rated teen has also been named in a 30-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire next month.

