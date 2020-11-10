Little Chance Of New Ideas In BBI Report, Just Editorial Changes – Raila

There is a slim chance that new significant ideas will be brought into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, ODM leader Raila Odinga has said.

This was after he met leaders from the pastoralist communities on Monday.

The meeting, many thought, meant that there was a chance the report that was unveiled two weeks ago, would be amended.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been advocating for the document to be altered and then passed through consensus.

But according to the former prime minister, what is remaining is “editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general.”

“There is significantly little chance of significant new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists,” Raila tweeted.

He did however note that corrections will be made to feature views of groups whose concerns were not captured as presented.

“It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it. However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make,” he added.

On Monday, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen said that he was glad the BBI team had gone back on the “no amendments” stance.

“Well done. Glad you’ve rescinded your earlier hardline position that BBI won’t be amended.

“Now let’s amend the document to capture concerns of pastoralists, evolutionists, Judiciary etc then pass BBI by consensus. We don’t want us vs them attitude. Let’s reason together as Kenyans,” the legislator said.

