Ride Hailing App Little Cab Expands Services To Eldoret And Nyeri

Little, the Kenyan Taxi-hailing company, has expanded its services to Eldoret and Nyeri as they aim to become the leading Pan-African mobility company.

Residents in the two towns can now request for a little cab using the app, by dialing *826# or through Whatsapp messenger to enjoy a Sh27 per Kilometre ride.

“Safe, efficient and reliable mobility is the heartbeat of our business. We are always looking to offer this service to ready markets and hence why we are eager to begin operations in Eldoret and Nyeri. It is quite evident that these two towns are eminent to our economy and the demand for ride-hailing services is growing. This has offered us an opportunity to serve more Kenyans across the country, one county at a time,” said Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cab-hailing services have put in measures to keep their clients safe from the disease.

Uber discouraged people from travelling during the stay at home guidelines by the government. For most app based ride sharing companies, the COVID-19 has presented a mobility crisis and most have seen their revenue slump.

Little General Manager, Ashish Kukreti said “Being a technology company, the pandemic has led us to leverage on technology to provide virtual, contactless training and on-boarding of drivers.

“Moreover, we are strict on how our partner drivers operate during this pandemic period, by ensuring their cabs are thoroughly cleaned after every three rides. We also provide our partner drivers with critical information on how to maintain hygiene and keep safe by use of masks and hand sanitizers when in service.

“Furthermore, we encourage customers to pay using their Little wallet, card or mobile money solutions. This has helped manage the spread of COVID-19through contactless servicing.”

The company is available in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and now, Eldoret and Nyeri.

