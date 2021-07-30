List Of Witnesses Allegedly Corrupted By Lawyer Paul Gicheru and the Amounts Involved

Mid this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed charges against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru for allegedly corruptly influencing witnesses.

Gicheru is accused of coercing witnesses to withdraw in the case against Deputy President William Ruto and Joshua Sang for cases against humanity.

In the first charge, it is alleged that between April 2013 and January 2014 Gicheru offered a witness (P-0397) Ksh5 million to withdraw as a witness. Gicheru is said to have finally paid witness (P-0397) Ksh1 million to withdraw in the case against Deputy President William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua Sang. The witness was also to provide contact to another witness P-0516 for the same.

In another count, is said to have bribed witness P-0516 with Ksh50,000 after an offer Ksh800,000 bribe to withdraw as a witness and withdraw his statement.

Gicheru is said to have also offered a female witness (P-0613) an amount to be negotiated, for her to withdraw as a prosecution witness.

Gicheru also approached another witness, (P-0800) and offered a bribe of between Ksh1.5 million and Ksh2.5 million to withdraw as a witness. Witness P-0800 was to provide contact and influence two other witnesses, P-0495 and P-0613.

Gicheru also offered witness P-0495 a similar amount to withdraw as a witness.

Another female witness, P-0536, was offered between Ksh1.4 million and Ksh1.6 million to withdraw as a witness.

Gicheru is also accused of offering a witness (P-0341) Ksh5 million, and paying him between Ksh1 million and Ksh2million for him to refuse to become a witness if asked to.

Gicheru also is accused of promising a witness (P-0274) at least Ksh2 million, then threatened him to withdraw as a witness and forced him to record a false video stating that the ICC attempted to coach him to give evidence against Ruto. The witness was later paid Ksh30,000, according to prosecutor evidence.

Most of the crimes leveled against Gicheru were committed between 2012 and 2014.

