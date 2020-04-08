List Of Subsidized Items You Can Buy Using Bonga Points

Safaricom subscribers can now use their Bonga points to shop for essential food items. The leading telephone network has partnered with Supermarkets to allow customers pay for items using their Bonga points.

The campaign dubbed Bonga for Good aims to help Kenyans shop for essential items or donate their Bonga points to other Kenyans who have been adversely affected following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen Kenyans lose some or all of their income as a result of the pandemic, making it difficult to meet their needs. This initiative seeks to empower Kenyans to use the points earned from using Safaricom products over the years to pay for their essentials or to donate them to the most vulnerable in society.” Said Mr Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The packages can be bought from Eastmatt, Naivas, Quickmart and Tuskys Supermarkets. Using Lipa na Bonga, the merchant will receive a cash equivalent of the points making it a normal business transaction. The company increased the value of Bonga points by 50 percent. For the next one month, subscribers will redeem 1 Bonga point for 30 cents up from the previous 20 cents.

For 5000 Bonga points, you can buy

1 kg Sugar

2 Kg Rice

4 Kg Maize Flour

2 Ltr Cooking oil

1kg Bar Soap

4 Pack tissue

Green Grams

Salt

Tea leaves

For 3,400 Bonga points you will get

1 Kg Sugar

2 Kg Rice

2 Kg Maize Flour

1 Ltr Cooking Oil

4 Pack Tissue

Green Grams

For 1,670 Bonga points,

2 Kg Maize Flour

1 Kg Rice

500ML Cooking Oil

Milk

The spread of Coronavirus has been on an increase since the first case reported in Kenya on March 12, 2020. Many Kenyans are struggling to stock up on essential household items to allow them stay at home.

Many businesses have been forced to close or suspend operations. For many people especially the self-employed and those working in the informal sector, it has become an upward task putting food on the table.

The government recently came up with a plan to help cushion Kenyans during this difficult period. In his speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta reduced the PAYE from 30% to 25% and VAT on items from 16% to 14%. Electronic and mobile money transactions were also zero rated. Ksh100 million was set aside to pay artistes and entertainers monthly during the Covid-19 period. Many Kenyans however, feel that the president has not addressed the economic hardships of the common mwananchi.

A 7pm Curfew was imposed earlier meaning more businesses have to close earlier than usual. Travel restrictions have also been set in Nairobi, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa.

Safaricom has in the last month scrapped off M-Pesa costs for sending up to Ksh1,000. Electronic to mobile transfer is also free and recently, the company partnered with Commuter shuttles in Nairobi to encourage customers to pay for their fare using MPESA.

To redeem or transfer BONGA points, dial *126#.

