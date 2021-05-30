List Of Roads Constructed By Jubilee Government In Nyanza Region

Jubilee government has built 9,000km roads since 2013, the best record so far as compared to all previous governments combined.

According to Transport CS James Macharia, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government will have completed over 11,000 kilometres of tarmacked roads by the end of next year (2022).

For his efforts, the President was awarded the 2018 Babacar Ndiaye Award in a ceremony that took place in Dakar, Senegal, in recognition of the Jubilee government’s projects in railway, road, air as well as a nationwide street lighting.

In the last years of President Uhuru Kenyatta, new mega infrastructural projects that have great economic potential have been implemented in the Nyanza region.

The following are the road projects in the Nyanza region done by Jubilee government:

Kisumu Northern Bypass

The Kisumu Northern Bypass project comprises the Kisumu Northern Bypass from Mamboleo junction (A1/C34) on the Kisumu – Kakamega road through Kogony, Kanyakwar and Korando and ending at Otonglo (B1) on the Kisumu-Busia road. The road section is eight kilometres. The road was jointly financed by the World Bank and Kenya Government at a cost of Ksh2.6 billion.

The Northern Bypass also entails the entrance to Kisumu International Airport to Kisian Junction (B1/C27) along the Kisumu Busia road. The road section is 7.4 kilometres. The entrance to Kisumu International Airport to Kisian Junction (B1/C27) includes the construction of a two-lane (seven metres wide) second carriageway from the entrance of the Kisumu International Airport up to the Kisian junction (B1/C27).

Mogonga-Kenyenya-Riokindo-Magenche-Mariba-Nyagancha-Ebegere-Daraja road

In Kisii Nyanza, President Kenyatta’s government has done Ksh1.9 billion Mogonga-Kenyenya-Riokindo-Magenche-Mariba-Nyagancha-Ebegere-Daraja road, the Ksh2 billion Marani road and the Ksh547 million Mosobeti-Kebirigo road in Nyamira.

Ahero-Kisii-Isebania road

The project involved the improvement of Ahero-Kisii-Isebania road (172 kilometres) and upgrading of feeder roads (77 kilometres) connected to the main roadway

Ancillary works included community water supply, roadside markets to improve the local business environment and road safety. The Project was implemented at a cost of USD 280.26 million (Ksh30.2 billion) between 2016 and 2019.

The construction of the Ahero-Kisii-Isebania Road, which forms part of the A1 road connecting with Tanzania in the south and South Sudan in the north, has facilitated cross border movement of passengers and freight, and expand regional market size.

It is a transit route running along the Eastern shore of Lake Victoria via Isebania to Lokichogio onwards to Juba and the main trade route between Mwanza port (Tanzania) and Kisumu port (Kenya)-the key trading centres within the Lake Victoria basin.

The Beneficiaries of the project include two million people directly served by the road network, poised to benefit from expanded market size and improved access to social services.

Daraja Mbili-Nyatieko-Eronge-Kegogi-Miruka Road

The project roads are approximately 50 kilometres long in total and are located within the Kisii and Nyamira districts in defunct Nyanza province.

The road, which crosses six rivers, traverses through a terrain that is predominantly hilly consisted of three sections in a rich agricultural hinterland that is heavily populated.

So far, the major works executed include the construction of earthworks(1,531,284 m3), cement improved gravel for sub-base and base(282,539 m3), provision of a double surface dressing using 14/20mm and 6/10mm pre-coated class 4 chippings for both the carriageway and shoulder (8,898 m3), concrete Works (6,251 m3) and the onstruction of concrete structures including three new bridges and box culverts.

Kisumu-Kakamega-Kitale Road Upgrade

This road is part of an important road corridor that links the four counties that it passes through, to markets in Uganda and South Sudan. This road also connects to Tanzania via the Isebania–Kisii–Ahero Road. The road is divided into three sections, namely Kisumu–Kakamega, Kakamega–Webuye and Webuye–Kitale. The road is designated as a Class A road and is under the jurisdiction of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

From 2015, the Government of Kenya, through its parastatal KeNHA began to widen the road to 11 meters (36 feet), with shoulders, culverts, drainage channels, passing lanes, bus stops and access roads in urban centres.

In some sections, the road was widened to dual carriage. The entire project is budgeted at Ksh4.7 billion (approximately US$46.7 million).

Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kaitui road

The reconstruction of Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni road also known as Nyanza Sugar Belt Road which links the city of Kisumu, to the towns of Miwani, Kibigori, Chemelil, and Muhoroni, in Kisumu and Nandi counties started late last year.

The construction works begun at the intersection with Kisumu – Kakamega (A1) road in Kisumu at Mamboleo and will progress through Miwani, Chemelil, Muhoroni eventually terminating at Kapsitet junction, where it joins the Kericho -Kisumu road.

The scope of the work will mainly involve the resurfacing of the road to class II bitumen standard. Other improvements include the widening of the road to 11 meters, along with the construction of shoulders, culverts, drainage channels, passing lanes, bus stops, and access roads in urban centers. In some sections for example from the Mamboleo (A1) intersection to Great Lakes University, the road will be widened to a dual carriageway.

Upon completion, the 63-kilometer road project is expected to open up the region it reverses which has been largely closed out for decades after motorists abandoned the motorway, opting for the smoother Kericho-Kisumu road going through Awasi and Ahero. This will ultimately improve trade in the western region and beyond the border to other East African nations.

The road is also expected to significantly reduce travel time between Kisumu, Nandi, and Kericho counties, thus ensuring faster accessibility and delivery of services.

