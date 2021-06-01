List of Projects Commissioned By President Uhuru Kenyatta In Nyanza

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kisumu on Sunday, May 30, 2021 for a three-day working tour of Nyanza Region during which he visited and commissioned several Government projects.

The visit would culminate into the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County on June 1, 2021.

Immediately after landing, the President traversed the Nyanza region, launching projects such as:-

Kodiaga-Wagai-Onyinyore/Akala, and Nyangweso-Muhanda Roads

The President first commissioned the Kodiaga-Wagai-Onyinyore/Akala, and Nyangweso-Muhanda Roads in Siaya County. The Ksh1.6 billion road network covers a total distance of 38 kilometres, and opens up the fish and sugarcane-rich region to markets in Kisumu and beyond.

Bondo Water Supply Project

The President also commissioned the Ksh2.4 billion Bondo Water Supply Project in Siaya County. The expansive project, implemented by Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency, entailed the expansion of water processing infrastructure at Sidindi Malaga, supply to Bondo and Siaya towns, and construction of sewer treatment points in the two towns.

Speaking to area residents, the Head of State said the Govt will soon launch the construction of a mega-dam in the region to tame the perennial flooding of River Nyando.





Siaya Bondo Water Supply Project. [PHOTO/ PSCU]Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also spoke at the launch, saying President Kenyatta had succeeded in rolling out development projects across the country.

The project, whose construction began in November 2013 and ended in December 2018, also involved the construction of sewer treatment facilities in Siaya and Bondo towns.

“All these projects you are seeing us commissioning are as a result of peace and unity, and I wont stop appreciating my brother because of the handshake.

“The fruits of peace is development, the fruits of peace are opportunities and eliminating poverty and lack amongst our people and that’s why we are asking you to support BBI,” the President said.

Kisumu Port Projects

President Kenyatta also visited Kisumu Port where he commissioned several projects among them the Kenya Shipyards Limited, the new Kenya Railways Marine School, and the refurbished MV Uhuru Cargo Ship.

The Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) in Kisumu County is a new Government shipbuilding and repair facility with yards in Mombasa and Kisumu.

The company was created to service the growing local and regional demand for ship building and repair services, and is currently undertaking 3 key projects: revamp of Kisumu Yard, construction of second cargo ferry (MV Uhuru II), and refitting of KNS Shupavu in Mombasa.

President Kenyatta commended the multi-agency team led by KDF for restoring Kisumu Port and its enabling facilities, adding that the launch of KSL will create new high-value jobs and business opportunities for Kenyans.

At the event attended by visiting Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye and former PM Raila Odinga, the President said the Government won’t be derailed from implementing its agenda by misguided detractors.

The Kenya Railways Marine School college was started in mid-60’s to train personnel for the defunct East Africa Railways and Harbors, and has been revived as part of the grand government plan to create business and employment opportunities for Kenyans in the blue economy sector.

