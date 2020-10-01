List of Shortlisted Applicants For Teacher Recruitment Now Ready – TSC

The list of shortlisted candidates for teacher recruitment is now ready, the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) has said.

The candidates will now be interviewed in venues that will be communicated later to them.

“The timelines for the recruitment of teachers have been reviewed as shown. Successful applicants will be informed about the venues of the interviews by county officers,” TSC said.

Reports had earlier emerged that TSC had abandoned the recruitment due to ICT breakdown which caused the loss of applicants’ data. This came after TSC delayed interviewes that were expected to happen this week.

The commissioned dismissed the reports, saying that the recruitment exercise was still on course.

County selection process and filing of the application for employment forms by successful candidates will run from October 8-14.

Vetting and handling of complaints arising from the exercise will be carried out from October 15-22 at county levels. Documents will then be submitted at TSC headquarters in Nairobi on October 23-26.

Results of the exercise will be verified from October 27 to November 18. Successful teachers will then be posted and expected to report to various schools on January 4, 2021.

Last month, TSC announced that it is recruiting 11, 574 primary and secondary school teachers.

In a public announcement published on the government publication MyGov, TSC said that the recruitment exercise (for secondary school teachers) aims at actualising 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools.

TSC announced that it will recruit 1,000 new primary school teachers and 5,474 more to replace those who have left the service.

In secondary schools, the commission is recruiting 4,000 new teachers and 1,100 to replace those who have left.

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 5,000 vacancies in secondary schools to support the 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools,” the ad read in part.

“The Commission (TSC) is also advertising 5,474 vacancies for primary and 1,100 vacancies for secondary schools to replace teachers who have exited the service,” added TSC.

This comes at a time the government is preparing for re-opening of schools in January 2021 or earlier, depending on the rate of the spread of Covid-19.

