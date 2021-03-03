List Of Low Quality Tissue Brands Withdrawn By KEBS

KEBS recently issued a notice warning the public against the use of Tissue papers that were found to be non-compliant with the requirements of the Standards Act Cap 496, Laws of Kenya.

The state agency sent out a notice to suppliers and distributors, asking them to withdraw the specific tissue brands from their outlets.

“The purpose of this letter is to bring to your attention that the toilet paper brands listed below are non-compliant to Kenya Standards and we request your good office to notify your members to withdraw these brands from your outlets across the country until further notice.” KEBS said in a letter to the Reatil Traders Association of Kenya.

The brands listed are as follows.

Purex Holding- Imara Tissue

Ameriken Ltd- Sofken

UAE by Metropolic- Laiw Prima Tissue

Mikeline- Sunrise Tissue

Benco Investment- Meek

Mikeline Detergents- Excellent

Interconsumer products- Tosha

Manufactured for Vibs enterprises by Zaam Industries- Best

Interconsumer Products- Sawa and Soft

Benco Investments- Lucao

Rapra Ltd- Rapras

Tim Trade converters- Timy

Amonah Technologies- Mwangaza

Zaam Industries- Jambo

Tissue Ltd- Bloom

Phoenix paper- Violet

Nasco Paper Industries- Purex

Newstelly- Stelly

Nasco Ppaer Industries- Taji

UR Home International- Nice One

Twiga Stationers and Printers- Peacock

Jubilee Tissue Industries- Poshy

Phoenix Paper- Tulip

Nasco Ppaer Industries- Luna

Kim-Fay Ltd- Cosy

Company not indicated- Royal Tissues

KEBS asked the association to furnish them with the withdrawn quantities, urging them to make use of the product certification system via SMS.

