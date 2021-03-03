List Of Low Quality Tissue Brands Withdrawn By KEBS

KEBS recently issued a notice warning the public against the use of Tissue papers that were found to be non-compliant with the requirements of the Standards Act Cap 496, Laws of Kenya.
The state agency sent out a notice to suppliers and distributors, asking them to withdraw the specific tissue brands from their outlets.
“The purpose of this letter is to bring to your attention that the toilet paper brands listed below are non-compliant to Kenya Standards and we request your good office to notify your members to withdraw these brands from your outlets across the country until further notice.” KEBS said in a letter to the Reatil Traders Association of Kenya.
The brands listed are as follows.
- Purex Holding- Imara Tissue
- Ameriken Ltd- Sofken
- UAE by Metropolic- Laiw Prima Tissue
- Mikeline- Sunrise Tissue
- Benco Investment- Meek
- Mikeline Detergents- Excellent
- Interconsumer products- Tosha
- Manufactured for Vibs enterprises by Zaam Industries- Best
- Interconsumer Products- Sawa and Soft
- Benco Investments- Lucao
- Rapra Ltd- Rapras
- Tim Trade converters- Timy
- Amonah Technologies- Mwangaza
- Zaam Industries- Jambo
- Tissue Ltd- Bloom
- Phoenix paper- Violet
- Nasco Paper Industries- Purex
- Newstelly- Stelly
- Nasco Ppaer Industries- Taji
- UR Home International- Nice One
- Twiga Stationers and Printers- Peacock
- Jubilee Tissue Industries- Poshy
- Phoenix Paper- Tulip
- Nasco Ppaer Industries- Luna
- Kim-Fay Ltd- Cosy
- Company not indicated- Royal Tissues
KEBS asked the association to furnish them with the withdrawn quantities, urging them to make use of the product certification system via SMS.
