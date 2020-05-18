List of Latest 8 ‘Substandard’ Hand Sanitizer Brands Banned By KEBS

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has banned the sale of eight hand sanitizer brands for not meeting the required standards.

In a statement on Sunday evening, KEBS said it has withdrawn the standardisation mark on the substandard products with immediate effect.

The brands are Alphax (Kings Palace), Clean Essentials (Virtuelle Products Ltd), G&L (Orange Pharma), Gentle Care (Bidco Africa) and Lili (Kenbrands International Company).

Others include Msiri (Mafleva International Ltd), Shi shi Natural and Spotless Advanced (Havana East Africa Trading).

KEBS directed the manufacturers of the eight brands to discontinue production and sale of the substandard products.

Further, the manufacturers have been directed to recall all the substandard sanitizers from the markert.

The suspension of their permits, the regulator said, will only be lifted upon confirmation of the effectiveness of the corrective actions instituted by the manufacturers.

“KEBS shall then inform the public once the products have met the requirements of the Kenya Standards to ensure they are safe and of good quality, ” said KEBS.

The demand for hand sanitizers grew following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to an advisory from the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health in Kenya, the use of a hand sanitizer containing at least 70 per cent alcohol helps in killing the virus.

The use of substandard sanitizers, therefore, may put people at high risk of contracting the contagious disease.

