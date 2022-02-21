List of Items Forbidden at US Embassy

The United States is one of the most preferred countries in the world for Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad.

The US is also preferred by international students due to its quality of education, unique curriculum, multicultural environment, and abundant opportunities.

Every working day, many Kenyans and US citizens throng the US embassy in Nairobi to seek various services such as visa and passport applications.

Due to modern security threats like terrorism, the embassy has put in place strict regulations to curb breaches.

Notably, all visitors to the embassy facilities are thoroughly searched before entry.

The embassy does not allow luggage, electronic or photographic equipment in the facility’s waiting room or on other embassy premises.

Visitors with multiple phones are required to enter the facility with only one device.

“You will be allowed to check one cell phone at the Embassy gate but the US Embassy and the Embassy guards are not liable for any loss or damage to your cell phone while it is checked,” a notice on the US embassy website reads.

The following items are prohibited at the embassy.

Any other battery-operated or electronic devices such as computer tablets, digital diaries, pagers, cameras, MP3s, laptops, or portable music players and wearable devices such as Google glasses or body cameras. Any oversize shoulder bags or purses. Any oversize handbags and travel bags, large back-packs, briefcases, or suitcases. Applicants can only carry in clear bags containing papers needed for their appointment. Any food item. Sealed envelopes or packages. Cigarettes / cigars / match boxes / lighters, e cigarettes, liquid vaping devices. Any sharp objects such as scissors, pen knives or nail files. Weapons or explosive materials of any kind.

The embassy noted that the above list is not exhaustive. Other items may be prohibited at the discretion of security staff.

“Other than the one allowed cell phone, the US Embassy will not accept the storage of any of the above-prohibited items. You will have to make alternate arrangements to store these items before you enter the Embassy,” the embassy warns.

