Here’s A List of Essential Service Providers Exempted From Revised Curfew Orders

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i has released a list of essential service providers who will not be affected by the curfew orders.

In a gazette notice published on Wednesday, the CS listed the following as essential workers:

Medical professionals and health workers, National security, administration and coordination of national government officers, public health and sanitation officers in the county governments, licensed pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and drug stores.

Also on the list are; licensed broadcasters and media houses, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Airports Authority and licensed civil aviation service providers.

The 4 am to 8 pm curfew order will also not affect persons working for Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Pipeline Company, water service providers, food and farm produce processors, distributors, dealers, wholesalers and transporters, and licensed supermarkets, minimarkets and hypermarkets.

Also exempted are licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum and oil products and lubricants and telecommunications operators and service providers.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked curfew passes citing abuse.

“In light of the abuse of curfew passes and exemptions and its role in the steep increase in infections, The Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government jointly with the Ministry of Health are directed to immediately review the protocols for reissuance of curfew passes and exemptions. In that regard, in the intervening period all passes issued are hereby vacated,” he said.

This was after the country’s Covid-19 cases skyrocketed.

The head of state has since placed five counties; Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru, on partial lockdown for an uncertain period of time.

He has banned all in-person meetings, movement in and out of the five counties and revised the curfew hours.

Kenya has thus far recorded 134,058 positive cases of Coronavirus, 2,153 deaths and 92,679 recoveries.

